Dallas Wings Waive Forward Kaela Davis After 3 Seasons

The Dallas Wings have waived forward Kaela Davis after three seasons.

Davis was the 10th overall pick by the Wings in 2017 WNBA draft, soon after South Carolina won the national championship game in Dallas.

She was taken six picks after the Wings selected Allisha Gray, her college teammate with the Gamecocks.

The Wings announced the move with Davis on Thursday, six days after they had three of the first seven picks in this year's draft.

One of their draft picks last week was guard Tyasha Harris, a freshman on that 2017 title team with Davis and Gray at South Carolina.

Davis started 22 of her 93 games for the Wings the last three seasons.

She averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

