Dallas Wings to face Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark in sold-out game

The Dallas Wings will face one of the biggest names in Women’s basketball right now– Caitlin Clark.

The Wings and the Indiana Fever will play in front of a sold-out audience in Friday’s exhibition game.

The media fanfare around the has been called the “Caitlin Clark effect.” It’s the spotlight the WNBA always felt it deserved, and all eyes will be on the City of Dallas.

Wings player Veronica Burton said, while she has tremendous respect for Clark and appreciates all the fuss about her arrival, the team has a job to do.

“It’s exciting. And it’s exciting that people are tuning into the W and amping up this game and just the season,” Burton said.

Burton went on to say Clark is an incredible player.

“A phenomenal scorer. She really sees the game very well, but just trying to limit her passing opportunities as well,” she said.

Arike Ogubowale said, already, she can feel the difference between this matchup and other preseason games.

“For it to be open to the public and people be eager to see us start off the season, is always great,” said Ogubowale.

Asked whether the atmosphere could overshadow their work she said she looks for to a good game against a great team.

“Every time we step on the court our goal is to look the best that we can and to be the best that we can,” she said. “Personally, I’m not concerned about what anybody thinks.”

The matchup begins at 7 p.m. at College Park Center in Arlington.