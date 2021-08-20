Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Lose to Short-Handed Indiana 83-81

By Associated Press

KXTX_Wx_PM_Nov_16_2017_1200x675_1097862723524.jpg
NBC 5 News

Danielle Robinson converted a go-ahead, three-point play with 7.2 seconds left and the Indiana Fever rallied to beat the Dallas Wings 83-81 on Friday night.

Indiana (5-18) won on the road for just the second time this season — in 11 attempts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Trailing 81-80 with 25.8 seconds left, Robinson dribbled down the clock and drove the right side of the lane before getting fouled by Marina Mabrey and making the layup.

After a timeout, Dallas got it to Arike Ogunbowale but her jumper from the wing was long and the Wings couldn’t get off another shot after getting the offensive rebound.

Robinson led six Indiana players in double figures with 18 points. Emma Cannon added 16, Kelsey Mitchell had 14, Lindsay Allen 13, and Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians each scored 11. The Fever only had seven players available.

Indiana trailed 80-72 with 3:46 left.

Isabelle Harrison led Dallas (10-14) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Mabrey scored 17 points and Ogunbowale added 14 points with six assists.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas WingsArike Ogunbowale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us