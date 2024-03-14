Mavs star Luka Doncic won't play against Thunder a night after leaving game with hamstring soreness

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic won't play in Oklahoma City a night after leaving a win over Golden State with hamstring soreness.

Doncic's seven-game streak of triple-doubles ended with 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds in a 109-99 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday night. The NBA scoring leader exited midway through the fourth quarter with left hamstring soreness, just 22 seconds after re-entering the game.

The absence of Doncic at the Thunder on Thursday night will end a 17-game run with co-star Kyrie Irving, by far the longest since the Mavs acquired Irving in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn in February 2023.

The time together for a pair of players with 13 combined All-Star appearances has been limited by a variety of injuries. Dallas has played 27 games this season without one or both of them.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Mavericks are in position for the play-in tournament but have a shot at the guaranteed playoff spot that goes with being in the top six in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City is in a tight race with Minnesota and defending NBA champion Denver for the best record in the West.