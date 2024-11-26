Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving's big second half leads Mavericks past Hawks

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks goes up for a shot against Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kyrie Irving had 32 points, six assists and seven rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-119 on Monday night without star Luka Doncic.

Jaden Hardy had a season-high 23 points in his first start of the season for Dallas, which has won five of six. Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 points each.

Irving had 10 points at halftime after being stifled by Hawks guard Dyson Daniels but heated up in the second half, including a stretch where he hit five consecutive field goals.

Doncic missed his third straight game with a right wrist strain.

Jalen Johnson had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost four of five. Trae Young had 18 points and 16 assists.

