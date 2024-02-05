Irving, Doncic power Mavericks past 76ers without injured Embiid

Kyrie Irving had 23 points and eight assists and Luka Doncic scored 19 points in one of the duo's rare games together to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers 118-102 on Monday night.

Josh Green scored 20 points for the Mavericks.

Doncic and Irving have both missed games with injuries this season for Dallas, which entered eighth in the Western Conference and surely needs the duo to stay in the lineup to have any shot at a deep playoff run. Irving and Doncic played together for just the 23rd time in the Mavericks' 50 games.

The Sixers know the value of having an MVP in the lineup. They dropped to 4-11 this season without two-time scoring champion Joel Embiid, who's set for surgery this week to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey gamely tried to fill the 7-footer’s void and helped give the Sixers a four-point halftime lead.

Philly had little hope of maintaining that advantage. Irving made 5 of 6 shots in the third and scored 11 points. Doncic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer for a 72-70 lead, and Irving hit a pair of running jumpers that helped Dallas pull away and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Mavericks blew the game open the fourth and led by 20. They finished 17 of 43 from 3-point range.

Oubre scored 19 points, Harris had 17 and Maxey 15 for the Sixers.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Brooklyn on Tuesday.

76ers: Host Golden State on Wednesday.