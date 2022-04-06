Dallas Mavericks

Go Mavs! Playoff Tickets on Sale Starting April 9

Get your tickets before they're gone! It's a shot you don't want to miss.

Mark your calendars and set your clocks, Mavs tickets for the playoff game are about to go on sale.

On April 9 fans will have the chance to purchase tickets depending on their level of membership with the team.

Mavs Insiders will be able to purchase presale tickets at 10 a.m. and general public tickets go on sale at 12 p.m.

Current Club Maverick Members will also receive a special presale opportunity for extra tickets on Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for home games one and two of the first round.

Individual tickets are expected to sell quickly, and once they go on sale there will be a four-ticket limit per transaction.

You can purchase tickets either online at Mavs.com or by calling
214-747-Mavs (6287).

