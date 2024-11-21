Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to miss time with wrist injury, report says

The Dallas Mavericks will be without superstar guard Luka Doncic for at least a short period of time.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday morning that Doncic has sustained a right wrist strain, and the team will re-evaluate his playing status in one week.

Doncic was out for Sunday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, missing his first game of the season with a right knee contusion, but scored 26 points in Tuesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Cup play.

The Mavericks’ next game comes Friday night in Denver, followed by a back-to-back in Miami and Atlanta on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Dallas is also scheduled to face the New York Knicks back home at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.