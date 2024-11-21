DallasNews.com

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to miss time with wrist injury, report says

By Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Mavericks will be without superstar guard Luka Doncic for at least a short period of time.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday morning that Doncic has sustained a right wrist strain, and the team will re-evaluate his playing status in one week.

Doncic was out for Sunday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, missing his first game of the season with a right knee contusion, but scored 26 points in Tuesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Cup play.

The Mavericks’ next game comes Friday night in Denver, followed by a back-to-back in Miami and Atlanta on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Dallas is also scheduled to face the New York Knicks back home at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

