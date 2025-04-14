You've taken the time to fill out those dreaded tax forms -- now it's time to reward yourself.

With "Tax Day" next up on the calendar, multiple restaurant chains are offering promotions to commemorate the day.

Some businesses are offering freebies, while others will have discounted items.

Here's what to know:

When is "Tax Day?"

"Tax Day" always falls on April 15, unless it's on a holiday or weekend. This year, it's on a Tuesday.

Which places have "Tax Day" deals and discounts?

Multiple restaurants have deals and discounts, but most require customers to be a member. Here's a breakdown of places that will have promotions:

Burger King

Royal Perks members can grab one-cent cheeseburgers at Burger King on April 15 with any purchase totaling at least $1 or more at participating restaurants.

The offer will also be available on its mobile app or website, but it won't be accessible in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Krispy Kreme

Customers on April 15 can purchase any dozen doughnuts in shop and receive a second dozen of Original Glazed flavors for the price of sales tax in their state.

If a customer orders a dozen online at regular price for pickup or delivery, they can receive a second Original Glazed dozen when using the code "TAXBREAK."

Smoothie King

If you're looking for a spring smoothie, Healthy Rewards members can access a $3 discount on smoothie orders over $15 or a $4 discount on orders totaling at least $20. The deal is only available on April 15.

Shake Shack

Fans of Shake Shack's Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle 'Shroom or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries can land one for free with a purchase of $10.40 or more and using the code "TRUFFLETAX" when purchasing.

7-Eleven

If you have the 7Now Delivery app, you can access a $10.40 off on any order of $20 or more deal using the code "WRITEOFF." The deal is only available on April 15.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Coffee fans can enjoy a larger size for a regular price on April 15, as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will offer customers a free size upgrade for a drink.

Round Table Pizza

Beginning April 11 to April 17, customers can get $7 off any large or extra-large pizza with code "RTP220" at participating locations.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

If dining or taking out is on the menu, BJ's is giving customers $10 off any $40 purchase on the aforementioned orders using promo code "10OFF40."

Great American Cookies

Fancy a cookie cake on April 15? How about two? Great American Cookies is offering customers a buy-one-get-one free chocolate chip cookie cake slice deal at participating stores nationwide.

Potbelly

Another BOGO deal involves Potbelly, where customers can get an Original sandwich deal with a purchase of any Big or Original sandwich on April 15. If ordering online or on the app, the promo code is "BOGO."

Hooters

When ordering online on the Hooters app, customers can take advantage of grabbing one select appetizer for just $4.15.

Kona Ice

"Tax Day" also lands on National Chill Out Day, where customers can score a free cup of shaved ice at participating trucks.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Throughout April, spend $15 and rewards members can redeem a free sandwich.

