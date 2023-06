With the 10th pick this year in the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavs are calling on fans to celebrate.

The Mavs are hosting an NBA Draft party Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Echo Lounge & Music Hall.

The first 200 fans at the watch party will receive a Tiff's Treats and a "swag bag." The party will also feature games, food and drink specials, and sports broadcasters Chuck Cooperstein and Jeff "Skin" Wade.

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall is located at 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy. All ages are welcome.