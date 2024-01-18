Could Arlington be the host of the 2026 World Cup Final?

North Texas will soon know if Arlington will host the 2026 World Cup Final.

There are reports out Thursday from The Sun that the final match will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but FIFA is not yet confirming where the championship match will be held.

British newspaper The Sun was first to report the home of the Dallas Cowboys edged out New York's Met Life Stadium. The paper also reported North Texas would be the home of FIFA during the event.

FIFA tweeted Thursday afternoon that they were set to make a big announcement on match schedules on Feb. 4.

Since opening in 2009 as Cowboys Stadium, the venue has hosted Super Bowl XLV, an NCAA men's basketball tournament, professional boxing, WrestleMania events, award shows, and high school and college football games. The stadium is also home to the annual Cotton Bowl and has hosted several CONCACAF matches.

The 2024 CONCACAF Nations League Finals are scheduled to be played at the stadium in March and Copa American group stage matches are scheduled for this summer.