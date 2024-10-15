Dallas Cowboys

Defiant Jerry Jones pushes back on criticism after Cowboys' lopsided loss

The owner & general manager had a fiery response on his weekly 105.3 The Fan radio segment

By Katy Blakey

After an embarrassing 47-9 loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a defiant Jerry Jones is pushing back on criticism.

During his weekly radio segment on 105.3 The Fan, the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager got testy with the hosts when asked about off-season decisions.

“If you think I’m interested on a damn phone call with you over the radio, sitting here and throwing all the good [decisions] out with the dishwater, you have got to be smoking something over there this morning,” said Jones.

At one point, Jones threatened to move his weekly radio show elsewhere.

“This is not your job. Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something, and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job.”

He added, “I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions, men. I’m not kidding. I'm not kidding.”

Jones remained defiant over the focus on what’s gone wrong with America’s Team instead of what’s right.

“Y’all really think you’re going to sit here with a microphone and tell me all the things that I’ve done wrong without going over the rights?” Jones said during the segment.

At Arlington’s Social House on Tuesday, fans seemed resigned to another disappointing season and unfazed by Jones’ defiance over criticism.

“Completely apathetic. I’m over it already,” said one fan.

“I’m in a place where I’ve emotionally detached myself from the team,” said lifelong fan Gary Daniels. “Jerry, you need a better general manager, sir. That’s it.”

