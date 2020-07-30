Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Announce Season Ticket Holder Options for 2020 Season

The team announced the cancellation of season tickets for the 2020 season

By Avery Dalal

NBC 5 News

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the expected limited availability of seating at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys say season tickets will not be available for the upcoming 2020 season.

The Cowboys are sending season ticket holders an email on Thursday offering specific guidance for the upcoming season where they will be asked to choose one of two options.

  • Opt-in for the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for a limited number of games this season. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase these tickets
  • Season ticket holders may decline the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the 2020 season. If they select this option, they may not have access to tickets for the 2020 season, as the team expects inventory to be limited. Season ticket holders will retain tenure, seat location and associated benefits for the 2021 season and beyond.

The Cowboys said season ticket holders who have paid their ticket invoice will have the option to apply the credit to future ticket purchases or receive a refund to their original method of payment.

The team announced it will be adding an additional year to the term of seat option agreements. This will include an added year of seat location, benefits and season ticket holder perks associated with their agreement. No seat option payment will be required for the additional year. All seat option fees to date are non-refundable.

The team said season ticket sales are expected to resume in the 2021 NFL season.

