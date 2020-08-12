Big 12 Plans to Play Fall Sports, Releases 2020 Football Schedule

A day after two of college football's "Power 5" conferences announced the postponement of fall sports, the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday released an amended schedule for its 2020 football season.

The conference football schedule will begin Sept. 26, with no fall sports scheduled to begin until after Sept. 1. Big 12 football teams must play their nonconference game before the beginning of conference play.

In press release, the conference said all 10 of its schools have committed to testing athletes three times per week in "high contact sports" like football, volleyball and soccer.

Stadium capcity will be determined by local and state health authorities, the conference said.

Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby released the following statement Wednesday.



"The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week. Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we've seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions' ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes. We believe all of this combines to create an ideal learning and training situation during this time of COVID-19. Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome."