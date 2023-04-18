Arlington to Host Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals This Summer

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host two quarterfinal matches in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Concacaf announced the full match schedule on Tuesday, including matches 34 and 35 which are the two quarterfinal games to be played in Arlington in the knockout stage. Those games will both be played on July 8 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal matches will also be held at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 9.

The winners of the quarterfinal rounds in Arlington and Cincinnati will advance to the semifinals which are being held July 12 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, and at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The last stretch towards #OurFinal 🏆 Who will play at @SoFiStadium on July 16?



🎟️ Ticket sales start on April 25, 10:00 am (local time) via https://t.co/SJ5Z0kdooH



🔗 More details (https://t.co/IZQqQeSWos) pic.twitter.com/4x4Ani4WOz — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) April 18, 2023

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Concacaf's full schedule is below.

2023 GOLD CUP PRELIMS SCHEDULE

The 2023 Gold Cup Prelims will take place between June 16-20, 2023, at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL), and will include two direct elimination rounds. For Round One, the 12 participating teams were divided into six pairings.

The schedule for the Round One matches is as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Friday, June 16, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M1: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) Trinidad and Tobago vs Guadeloupe

M2: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Martinique vs Saint Lucia

M3: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Curacao vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M4: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) French Guiana vs Sint Maarten

M5: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Suriname vs Puerto Rico

M6: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Guyana vs Grenada

After single-match elimination play, the six-match winners will advance to Round Two. The pairings for Round Two have been pre-determined and the schedule is as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M7: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) Winner Prelims 1 vs Winner Prelims 6

M8: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Winner Prelims 2 vs Winner Prelims 5

M9: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Winner Prelims 3 vs Winner Prelims 4

The three Round Two matchup winners will advance to the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage.

The path to #OurFinal is set 🏆

Check the Gold Cup Draw results 🔗 https://t.co/gxs8dHegcD pic.twitter.com/BeF0BuvjJk — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) April 14, 2023

2023 GOLD CUP GROUP STAGE

2023 Gold Cup Group Stage action will take place between June 24 - July 4 and will feature 16 nations divided into four groups of four.

The 12 Concacaf National Teams, which qualified directly through their performances in the Concacaf Nations League group stage, the guest participant, AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar, and the three Prelims winners were divided into four groups as follows:

Group A: United States, Jamaica, Nicaragua, and Winner Prelims 9

Group B: Mexico, Haiti, Honduras, and Qatar

Group C: Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, and Winner Prelims 8

Group D: Canada, Guatemala, Cuba, and Winner Prelims 7

The schedule and host venues for the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage matches is as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - Group A

M10: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) United States vs Jamaica - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Sunday, June 25, 2023 - Groups A and B

M11: 3:30 PM (3:30 PM) Nicaragua vs Winner Prelims 9 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M12: 6:00 PM (5:00 PM) Haiti vs Qatar - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

M13: 8:00 PM (7:00 PM) Mexico vs Honduras - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Monday, June 26, 2023 - Group C

M14: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) El Salvador vs Winner Prelims 8 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M15: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) Costa Rica vs Panama - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Group D

M16: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Canada vs Winner Prelims 7 - BMO Field, Toronto, CAN

M17: 8:45 PM (8:45 PM) Guatemala vs Cuba - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 - Group A

M18: 7:30 PM (6:30 PM) Jamaica vs Nicaragua - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

M19: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) Winner Prelims 9 vs United States - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

Thursday, June 29, 2023 - Group B

M20: 7:45 PM (4:45 PM) Qatar vs Honduras - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

M21: 10:00 PM (7:00 PM) Haiti vs Mexico - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Friday, June 30, 2023 - Group C

M22: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) Winner Prelims 8 vs Panama - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M23: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) El Salvador vs Costa Rica - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Group D

M24: 7:30 PM (6:30 PM) Cuba vs Winner Prelims 7 - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M25: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) Guatemala vs Canada - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Sunday, July 2, 2023 - Groups A and B

M26: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) United States vs Nicaragua - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

M27: 7:00 PM (4:00 PM) Jamaica vs Winner Prelims 9 - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

M28: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Honduras vs Haiti - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

M29: 9:00 PM (6:00 PM) Mexico vs Qatar - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Groups C and D

M30: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) Winner Prelims 7 vs Guatemala - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M31: 6:30 PM (5:30 PM) Canada vs Cuba - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M32: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) Costa Rica vs Winner Prelims 8 - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M33: 8:30 PM (7:30 PM) Panama vs El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

2023 GOLD CUP KNOCKOUT STAGE SCHEDULE

Following 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage play, the top two finishers in each of the groups (eight teams) will advance to a Knockout Stage. The Knockout Stage will be comprised of Quarterfinals, to be played on July 8 and 9, Semifinals on July 12, and Our Final at SoFi Stadium, on Sunday, July 16.

The schedule and venues for the Knockout Stage matches are as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - Quarterfinals

M34: 7:00 PM (6:00 PM CT) 1C vs 2B - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

M35: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM CT) 1B vs 2C - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Sunday, July 9, 2023 - Quarterfinals

M36: 5:00 PM (5:00 PM) 1D vs 2A - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

M37: 7:30 PM (7:30 PM) 1A vs 2D - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 - Semifinals*

M38: 7:30 PM (4:30 PM) Semifinal 1 (W34 vs W37 or W35 vs W36)

M39: 10:00 PM (7:00 PM) Semifinal 2 (W34 vs W37 or W35 vs W36)

Sunday, July 16, 2023 - Final

M40: 7:30 PM (4:30 PM) W38 vs W39 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

*The venue for each semifinal matchup will be confirmed at the conclusion of the Group Stage (Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego CA, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, will each host one Semifinal on July 12).