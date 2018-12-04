In this photo taken Monday Dec.3, 2018, French DJ and musician Martin Solveig, left, talks to Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, of Norway, during the Golden Ball (Ballon d'Or) award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris. After asking the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or if she twerked, French DJ Martin Solveig then said sorry.

As she was honored as the world's best female player on Monday night, Norweigan soccer star Ada Hegerberg was subsequently asked if she would twerk on stage, NBC News reported.

Hegerberg, who received the inaugural Women's Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in Paris, was presented the award by DJ Martin Solveig. He asked Hegerberg if she would twerk, to which she replied, "No." He then asked her to dance to Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" and the pair danced together briefly.

Solveig received swift backlash for the question, and later apologized. “I’m a little amazed and astonished by what I’m reading on the internet. Of course I didn’t want to offend anyone,” he said in a video, adding that his English language skills could be partially to blame. “This was a joke, probably a bad one. And I want to apologize to the one I may have offended, sorry about that.”

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Hegerberg said: “He (Solveig) came to me after and was really sad that it went that way. I didn’t think about it at that moment. I didn’t consider it as sexual harassment or anything."

