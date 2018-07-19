The Texas Rangers released new renderings of Globe Life Field and Texas Live! Thursday, showing off the North Plaza which will be the north entrance to the new ballpark.

The granite and concrete North Plaza, complete with six towers and large video boards, is nearing completion and will open to the public along with Texas Live! on Thursday, Aug. 9.

The plaza will also house a fountain that is 60 feet 6 inches in diameter, the same distance from home plate to the pitcher's mound, where programmed water shows can be performed.





The team also shared construction updates for Globe Life Field, including the installation of concrete risers that will help make up the seating bowl and the completion of structural steel work for the Rangers’ office building.

The team and city broke ground on the 1.7 million-square-foot ballpark on Sept. 28, 2017. The new climate-controlled stadium will include a retractable roof and is expected to open in March 2020.

