William Searcy, a kindergarten teacher in the Dallas Independent School District, is unapologetically proud of his love for the University of Oklahoma football team.

"I'm a Sooner alum. I'm Sooner born, Sooner bred, when I die, I'll be Sooner dead," Searcy said. His students at Lakewood Elementary know about his Sooner love, and so do their parents.

"He has all the kids cheering for OU now," said Natalie Morin. So, Morin and the other parents got together to give Searcy the best surprise of the year — tickets to the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium Saturday night, when his Sooners take on the Texas Longhorns.

"He’s the coolest kindergarten teacher and will freak out from excitement," said Morin.

NBC 5 was there Tuesday afternoon as a group of moms walked into the classroom with OU balloons, OU bags and crimson and cream pom poms. Searcy got up from his lesson and immediately went into his Boomer chant.

Then, the moms gave him a poem that revealed the reason for the surprise visit. It went as follows:

"Dear Mr. Searcy, Sometimes we listen and sometimes we don't. Sometimes we know the answer, but often we won't. But one thing is for sure. We are so very thankful that you work so hard to teach us, and for that we are grateful. So on Saturday, please cheer the loudest you can and know that we will be looking for you in the stands. It looks like Santa came early for you. So, Merry Christmas from your class and GO OU!"

"It's big. It's huge. I'm appreciative of it," said Searcy. "Thank you so much, parents. Boomer Sooner. Boomer Sooner."

Searcy was born in Tulsa. While his Oklahoma pride runs deep, Dallas is home now and his kindergarten students have secured a place in his heart.

"I have so much love here from Lakewood." he said. "The parents take great care of us."

