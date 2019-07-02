Former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Shot in North Carolina

Anthony Wright #2 of the Dallas Cowboys goes back for a pass against the San Diego Chargers at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas on Sept. 1, 2001. The Chargers defeated the Cowboys 32-21.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in North Carolina, police say.

Officers arrived at a scene in Concord, North Carolina at 12:49 p.m. Monday, where they found Wright had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and is now in stable condition, police said.

Police said witnesses told them Wright got into an argument with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, during which gunshots were fired.

The Concord Police Department issued a warrant for William Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

Concord is northeast of Charlotte. Wright was born and went to high school in Vanceboro, North Carolina, which is closer to the coast.

He played for the Cowboys in 2000 and 2001, appearing in eight games with five starts. Wright threw for 766 yards and five touchdowns while on the Cowboys, going 1-4 as a starter. He played six NFL seasons, for the Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.