Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and assistant coach Wade Wilson passed away Friday at his home in Coppell, the team confirms. Wilson was 60 years old.

Wilson served as a backup for Troy Aikman during the 1995-97 seasons, including the Super Bowl XXX championship team in 1995. Prior to that he was an eighth round draft pick (210th overall) for the Vikings in 1981. During his 11 years in Minnesota he led the Vikings to three playoff appearances, including the 1987 NFC Championship Game.

In his 19-year career, Wilson also spent time with the Falcons (1992), Saints (1993-94) and Raiders (1998-99).

Following his playing career, Wilson served as an assistant coach with the Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Wilson completed his career with a 75.6 quarterback rating on 1,391-of-2,428 passing for 17,283 yards. His best statistical year was 1988 when he led the NFC with a 91.5 quarterback rating and completed 204-of-332 passes (61.4%) for 2,746 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. During his three years in Dallas, Wilson threw for 585 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions on 58-of-96 passing for a 63.9 rating. He earned one start (at Washington, 12/22/96) in his three-year stay in Dallas. Born in Commerce, Texas, Wilson graduated from Commerce High School and lettered four years at East Texas State University, where he earned NAIA All-America and Lone Star Conference MVP honors as a senior while leading the conference in passing and total offense.