2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Set to Tee Off in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Set to Tee Off in Dallas

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Set to Tee Off in Dallas

    Some of the world's top golfers and star athletes are set to tee off Thursday in Round One of the 2019 Byron Nelson after the course was closed Wednesday for a heavy rains.

    The field is set at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas for 156 players who are all vying for the $7.9 million purse and the more than $1.4 million first-place check.

    The 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson champion and current PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Aaron Wise, will also return to defend his title this year alongside Dallas’ own Jordan Spieth, and other great American players.

    For information on players, volunteering, events, and parking click here.

    Top News: Colo. Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Colo. Community Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine
    David Zalubowski/AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices