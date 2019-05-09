2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Set to Tee Off in Dallas

Some of the world's top golfers and star athletes are set to tee off Thursday in Round One of the 2019 Byron Nelson after the course was closed Wednesday for a heavy rains.

The field is set at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas for 156 players who are all vying for the $7.9 million purse and the more than $1.4 million first-place check.

The 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson champion and current PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Aaron Wise, will also return to defend his title this year alongside Dallas’ own Jordan Spieth, and other great American players.

