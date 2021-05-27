Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott Responds to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Call for June Special Session

NBC 5

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has demanded an overtime session next month, leaving Gov. Greg Abbott with only tough choices.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Patrick’s call for a special session aimed to rescue three bills that are popular with GOP activists, one of which is a transgender sports bill.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two hours after Patrick’s tweet demanding a special session, Abbott responded with a tweet and a press release saying that there is still time “to get important conservative legislation to my desk.”

The session ends Monday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

If no last-minute deals with Patrick are made, the Dallas Morning News reported that Abbott must decide what to do about the lieutenant governor’s call for a special session in June, which would thwart Abbott's plan to host reenactments of bill signings before TV cameras around the state.

Texas Politics

Covering politics in the Lone Star State.

87th Texas Legislature May 26

Families of Alleged Victims of Suspected Serial Killer Successfully Push For New Texas Laws

Beto O'Rourke May 24

Could Beto Be Back? O'Rourke Mulls Challenging Texas Gov. Abbott

Patrick's June special session is aimed at reviving three GOP-base priority items killed in the House, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The bills include a bill targeting transgender student-athletes, and two others banning taxpayer-funded lobbying and social media censorship.

To view the full report on The Dallas Morning News, click here.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Greg AbbottDan PatrickLIEUTENANT GOVERNORGovernor Greg Abbottspecial session
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us