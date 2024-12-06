Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan withdraws from race for third term

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced on Friday he will not seek a third term.

“By stepping aside, I believe we create the best opportunity for our members to rally around a new candidate who will uphold the principles that make our House one of the most exceptional, deliberative legislative bodies in the country — a place where honor, integrity, and the right of every member to vote their district takes utmost precedent,” Phelan said in a statement.

Phelan has been the speaker of the Texas House for nearly four years. His term began in January 2021.

In May of 2024, Phelan faced a runoff in District 21 against challenger David Covey after finding himself in the crosshairs of Attorney General Ken Paxton who was seeking to oust any House members who voted to impeach him last fall.

Phelan got 43% of the votes during the March primary election, but he defeated Covey 50.7% to 49.3%.

Phelan has faced opposition from a majority of House Republicans as he sought his third term as speaker.

According to Phelan's statement, he would continue to serve in the Texas House of Representatives.

“I will and look forward to working with my colleagues to nominate a candidate who can best unite the House and ensure our beloved chamber remains a beacon of integrity and conservative leadership in the 89th Legislature," Phelan said.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus also released a statement following Phelan's announcement that he would not be seeking a third term:

“Nothing has changed for Texas House Democrats as we look towards January and the next legislative session. With 40 days until we reconvene in Austin, only one Caucus stands united and focused on the real problems affecting Texans: struggling public schools, unregulated price gauging after disasters, and the loss of bodily autonomy.

Republicans are expected to pick a nominee Saturday.