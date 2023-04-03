Texas House Files Amendment Prohibiting Funds for School Vouchers, Education Savings Accounts

The Texas House Budget will be on the house floor on Thursday with more than 300 billion dollars set for the next two years. Already, more than 300 amendments have been filed.

One bill is from Democrat Representative Abel Herrero of Robstown. Rep. Herrero's bill would prohibit funding for non-public schools across the state

“The amendment would prohibit public funds going to private schools basically,” said Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, adding later “ I am very pro-public education."

Representative Charlie Geren has signed onto the amendment, which says Money appropriated by this Act may not be

used to pay for or support a school voucher, including an education savings account, tax credit scholarship program, or a grant or other similar program through which a child may use state money for non-public primary or secondary education.

Geren believes this will get more than 100 votes in the Texas House, adding it has in the past. He thinks it will get added to the House budget bill.

School Choice is a top priority of the two leading Republicans, Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

“All of Texas students will be doing better with a robust school choice program,” said Gov. Abbott at a school choice rally in March.

A school choice bill, which creates education savings accounts, was passed by the Senate Education Committee. The bill gives families taxpayer money to pay for private schooling through an education savings account, or ESA.

“We are all fully intentioned to lift up public schools with the funding they need, and also provide education opportunities to those that need it most, and those can reconcile,” said Rep. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe. Creighton is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Education.

“There are a lot of promises being made this time, and there is a lot of funding to offset what vouchers may do, but there is a budget every two years. At some point it will affect public school funding,” said Rep. Geren.

Even if the amendment is added to the House Budget, the house and senate must agree on a final version