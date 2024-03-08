In front of the nation, the crisis at the Texas border took center stage with President Joe Biden criticizing Republicans for killing a bipartisan border security bill in his State of the Union address.

“We can fight about fixing the border or we can fix it,” said the President.

Friday in an interview with NBC News, Governor Greg Abbott responded to the President’s address, calling it a failure.

“The House has passed an effective border security plan. If Joe Biden really believed in compromise, he’d work with the House chamber,” said Governor Abbott.

“He worked with the Republicans in the Senate. Why not pass that bill now?” asked reporter Gabe Guitierrez.

“Because the Senate bill codifies illegal immigration and actually promotes more illegal immigration,” responded Abbott.

The two leaders are embroiled in a battle over how to deal with the thousands of migrants crossing into the United States.

The White House has condemned Abbott’s actions like bussing migrants to Democrat-led cities and employing controversial buoys and razor wire.

It also slammed a new law that would allow local police to arrest and deport migrants for entering Texas illegally.

Last week, a federal judge sided with the white house against SB4, ruling a surge in migration doesn’t constitute an invasion.

Still, Abbott stands firm.

“The word 'invasion' is the word that is used in the United States Constitution. These are people who are coming across a border in violation of federal law in the state of Texas,” he said.

Friday, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an injunction against the Biden administration’s move to redirect funds previously designated by former President Donald Trump to construct a border wall, just the latest in this ongoing battle.