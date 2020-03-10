Hearing Underway for Request to Recount Dallas County Election Ballots

A judge on Tuesday is hearing Dallas County's request for a recount of last week's election after it discovered a discrepancy between the number of voters who signed in and the actual ballots cast.

The case has been assigned to 298th District Court Judge Emily Tobolowsky for a 10 a.m. hearing.

Dallas County elections officials had asked for a recount after they discovered ballots from 44 machines at an unknown number of vote centers may not have been counted on Super Tuesday.

After the hearing began, Dallas County Republicans requested a 3-day period to investigate possible vote irregularities that could justify an entire recount of all election ballots and not just the 44 ballot tabulating machines that were overlooked. The judge denied their request.

Dallas County Election Supervisor Toni Pippins-Poole then took the witness stand to testify that 44 thumb drives from 773 ballot tabulating machines were either not delivered for counting or did not correspond to the number of paper ballots they were supposed to represent.

Pippins-Poole, who on Friday filed the petition for a recount of paper ballots, said 465 voting centers were reduced to 455 at the request of both parties for the lack of election judges.

The recount could happen by Wednesday if approved.

The county recently switched to a system in which voters fill their ballots out on a screen. The information is then printed onto a paper ballot, so the county has records.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff contributed to this report.