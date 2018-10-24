The Secret Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating suspicious packages that may be bombs that were addressed to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, along with CNN’s New York City offices.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the government would "spare no resources or expense" in protecting "the safety of the American people" in response to reports of apparent explosive devices being mailed, delivered and addressed to various prominent Democrats at government buildings, personal residences and media outlets in New York, Washington and Florida.

"The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority," Trump said in remarks from the White House Wednesday afternoon. "We will spare no resources or expense in this effort. I just want to tell you in these times, we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America."

Trump said he had been briefed by the FBI, the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service, who are conducting a "major federal investigation" into the packages' origins.

"It’s a very bipartisan statement I can tell you from both sides," Trump said. "We both agree on that. This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans."

First Lady Melania Trump, who spoke directly before the president at the Wednesday afternoon press conference on the opioid crisis, said she "strongly condemn[s] all who choose violence."

"We cannot tolerate those cowardly attacks," Mrs. Trump said. "I'm grateful to the Secret Service as well as the local and federal law enforcement for all they do on a daily basis to keep us safe and encourage people across the country which is kindness over hatred."

Political figures from both major parties took to social media in a rare moment of solidarity the same day to condemn politically driven violence against prominent Democrats.

Hillary Clinton, VP Pence React to Suspicious Packages

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was in Florida campaigning for Democrats when news broke that a suspicious package was sent to her family’s home in New York. She said she was thankful for the Secret Service and condemned hate. (Published 3 hours ago)

The packages that appeared to be targeting former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN's New York offices, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, Eric Holder and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, were sent to various locations this week, appeared to contain live explosive devices and appear to be linked, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

At a campaign rally for a congressional candidate in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence condemned the attempted mail bombings.

“These cowardly acts are despicable and have no place in American society,” Pence said.

Trump retweeted a tweet by Pence where the vice president also thanked law enforcement members for their fast response.

"I whole heartedly agree!" Trump wrote.

“I stand with all Americans in condemning today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. "As we continue to learn more, Americans are united in gratitude for the first responders — the Secret Service, the Postal Service, and other law enforcement — who protect our leaders and public figures from such unconscionable acts.”

House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also commended the "heroism of America’s first responders" and urged for unity in the face if terrorism in a Wednesday afternoon tweet.

"The goal of terrorists is to instill fear," Pelosi added in the tweet. "We will not allow them to diminish our commitment to building a brighter future for communities across America."

Packages addressed to Clinton's home in a New York City suburb and Obama's in Washington, D.C., were intercepted during mail checks. Authorities said the Clintons and Obamas were not at risk of receiving the packages.

At a campaign event in Coral Gables, Florida, Wednesday afternoon, Hillary Clinton thanked the people who stopped the packaging from reaching her Chappaqua home.

"We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home," Clinton said. "But it is a troubling time, isn’t it, and it’s a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can to bring out country together."

Another package sent to CNN offices at Time Warner Center in New York City was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who is now an analyst for MSNBC. The package got as far as the mailroom before CNN employees were evacuated.

Another package that was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder had the wrong address and was sent to the Florida office of ex-Democratic National Committee chairman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., which was the return address listed, NBC News reported.

4 Suspicious Package Incidents Within three days, apparent explosive devices were detected in the mail addressed to Democratic politicians Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, billionaire philanthropist George Soros and the New York City offices of CNN. No one was hurt and investigators are working to determine if the incidents are all linked.

Later, Congressional leadership sources confirmed to NBC News that a suspicious device intercepted at a mail processing facility for the U.S. Capitol was addressed to California Rep. Maxine Waters. That device's nature, and possible connection to the others, was not immediately clear.

"I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, DC office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI," Waters said in a statement. "I am appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter. I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror."

"Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice," House Speaker Paul Ryan said. "We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures."

Ted Cruz, Texas’ U.S. Senate candidate, called the possible mail bombs “deeply, deeply disturbing.”

“Violence is never OK,” Cruz wrote. “America is better than this. Political disagreements are fine, even healthy, but we should always be civil and respect each other’s humanity.”

The comment came after Cruz joked Tuesday night during a campaign event that his political opponent running for U.S. Senate, Beto O’Rourke, should be in jail with Hillary Clinton.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., called the devices acts of terror.

Last June, Scalise was among four people shot at the Annual Congressional Baseball Hearing for Charity by a man who specifically targeted Republicans out of hatred for President Donald Trump.

“Those responsible for these evil acts of terror must be hunted down and brought to justice, and I have great confidence that our law enforcement officers will succeed in that mission,” Scalise tweeted. “As a nation, we must agree that this is a dangerous path and it cannot become the new normal.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said his Manhattan office received a suspicious package, though law enforcement later determined was not at all linked to the others. A senior law enforcement official told NBC New York the item was a threatening letter, not a device, that referenced the Proud Boys street brawl from earlier this month. There was no explosive, the official said.