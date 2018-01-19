Budget Director Blames 'Schumer Shutdown' on DACA

The Office of Management and Budget director is calling it the "Schumer Shutdown" and blaming the deadlock on Democrats insistent on immediate immigration reform as the deadline for Congress to pass a new budget bill looms. Mick Mulvaney says some federal agencies will still be open, though workers will be expected to work without pay, (Published 5 hours ago)

