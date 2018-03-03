Mike Pence Toils for 2018 Victories for a Distracted Trump - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mike Pence Toils for 2018 Victories for a Distracted Trump

By the end of April, the vice president will have headlined 30 political events, according to his calendar, a schedule Republicans believe will be critical

Published at 9:55 AM CST on Mar 3, 2018

    Mike Pence Toils for 2018 Victories for a Distracted Trump
    President Donald Trump and his White House have spent the last several weeks caught up in staff shake-ups, infighting, more revelations about Russia investigations and the response to the nation's latest mass school shooting.

    Vice President Mike Pence, on the other hand, spent a good part of that same time traveling to states like Michigan, Tennessee and Texas, raising money for Republican candidates up and down the ballot in advance of this fall's midterm elections and selling the party's achievements in Washington, especially on taxes, NBC News reported. 

    It's just the beginning of an ambitious calendar of events Pence has sketched out in the next three months, revealing a traditional political approach for a key member of a decidedly unorthodox presidency.

    By the end of April, the vice president will have headlined 30 political events, according to his calendar, a schedule Republicans believe will be critical to helping them protect their congressional majorities in November at a time when many are predicting a Democratic wave.

