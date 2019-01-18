Larry Casto Drops Out of Dallas Mayor Race

City attorney Larry Casto on Wednesday told the Dallas City Council in a letter that he will resign at month's end and will "focus on the next chapter of my career."

Former Dallas city attorney Larry Casto dropped out of the Dallas mayor's race and endorsed Mike Ablon Friday.

A release from Ablon's campaign said Casto shared Ablon's vision for making Dallas neighborhoods stronger.

Casto was one of the first candidates to announce a campaign for Dallas mayor in November. New campaign fundraising reports showed Casto lagged behind others in contribution to wage a campaign.

Others to announce as candidates for mayor include businessman Albert Black, attorney Regina Montoya, nonprofit CEO Lynn McBee, former Socialist Workers Party presidential candidate Alyson Kennedy, Dallas ISD trustee Miguel Solis, Dallas City Councilmember Scott Griggs and former state representative Jason Villalba.

Avalanche Buries Unknown Number of People in NM

Ski Patrol and first responders are working to rescue an unknown number of skiers buried in an avalanche at Taos Ski Resort in New Mexico (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

West Oak Cliff resident Miguel Patino also filed paperwork for a mayoral campaign.

The official filing period began Wednesday and ends Feb. 15 for the May 4 election.