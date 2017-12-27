2018 Property Taxes Are Deductible Only If Assessed, Paid in 2017: IRS - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2018 Property Taxes Are Deductible Only If Assessed, Paid in 2017: IRS

Last week President Donald Trump signed a GOP-backed tax reform legislation into law which limits property tax deductions

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Getty Images/Scott Olson
    In this November 1, 2005 file photo, current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service in Chicago, Illinois.

    The IRS advised that property owners could deduct their 2018 state and local property taxes only if they were assessed and prepaid during 2017, CNBC reported. 

    The key development from the IRS statement Wednesday is that property owners can deduct prepaid property taxes that have been assessed by local governments in 2017. But prepayments of property taxes that have yet to be assessed will not be deductible, CNBC reported.

    The tax law will allow taxpayers to claim a deduction of up to $10,000, CNBC reported.

