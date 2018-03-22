The time was set for 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The stakes were high: Pizza for the winner's staff.

The place: Capitol East Lawn.

Two Senators met for a 'snowball duel.'

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jeff Flake of Arizona traded tosses on an open field Thursday morning as staffers looked on.

Booker ducked, rolled, bobbed and weaved, but in the end came up short. Flake, who was raised in (wait for it) Snowflake, Arizona, was victorious.

"I was set up," Booker mused to his Instagram followers about the irony of the situation.

In announcing the face-off, Booker harkened back to the legendary duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. The East Coast-native even took a jab at Flake's home state of Arizona, which he said "doesn't have much snow!"

"With so many fights on Capitol Hill, @CoryBooker and I are going literal," Flake playfully tweeted.



The duel sparked much reaction on social media and even became a Twitter moment that you can see below.