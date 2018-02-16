Former Playboy Model Documented Trump Affair: Report

The New Yorker obtained a long, handwritten note written by a former Playboy Playmate of the Year documenting an alleged consensual affair she had with Donald Trump more than a decade ago, NBC News reported.

The report also touches on legal arrangements involved in the sale of Karen McDougal's story to the publisher of the National Enquirer, which never published the story. McDougal told the magazine she regretted signing the contract.

She confirmed a Wall Street Journal published days before the 2016 election that revealed the affair allegations and the purchase of McDougal's story. Six former employees of the company told The New Yorker that it often purchases a story in order to bury it.

Trump denied having a relationship with McDougal, a White House spokesperson told NBC News in a statement: "This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal."

An AMI spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.