President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and national security advisor John Bolton, right, speaks to the media as he meets with senior military leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 9, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday let stand a ruling allowing lawmakers to subpoena President Donald Trump's accountants for years of his financial records.

A lawyer for the president promised to appeal to the Supreme Court, NBC News reported.

On an 8-3 vote, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to grant an appeal before the full court, upholding a ruling last month by a three-judge panel of the court to allow the subpoena.