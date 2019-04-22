There are more than a dozen mayoral races up for grabs on ballots in cities across North Texas. Cities with mayoral races are listed below along with the candidates in the order they'll appear on the ballot. Candidates must win more than 50 percent of the vote to win or face a run-off June 8; run-offs are between the two candidates receiving the most votes.
It's been a long time since Dallas voters haven't had the name Mike Rawlings on the ballot. There are nine people hoping to be the next mayor of Dallas and the race is very likely to end up in a runoff.
Ahead of the beginning of early voting, The Dallas Morning News recommended Dallas voters support one of three candidates: Eric Johnson, a state representative representing Dallas; Lynn McBee, the chief executive of the women's preparatory network; and Miguel Solis, trustee for the Dallas ISD.
In Fort Worth Mayor Besty Price is looking for her unprecedented fifth, two-year term. Her main opponent is Tarrant County Democratic Chairwoman Deborah Peoples. Price and Peoples were interviewed on Sunday's episode of Lone Star Politics (see below).
In Arlington, Mayor Jeff Williams is facing off against three challengers, educator/minister Ruby Faye Woolridge, teacher Chris "Dobi" Dobson and restauranteur Ashton Stauffer. Woolridge recently ran for another office, U.S. Rep. District 6, last fall. Williams has been in office since he was first elected in May 2015.
Local mayoral races for the May 4 election are listed below.
Addison
Joe Chow
Blake Clemens
Annetta
Mike Basovan
Bruce Pinckard
Arlington
Ashton Stauffer
Chris Dobson
Ruby Woolridge
Jeff Williams
Azle
Alan Brundrett
Joe Lieb
Balch Springs
Steven Gorwood
Carrie Marshall
Blue Mound
Alan Hooks
Manuel Enriquez
Cedar Hill
Jami McCain
Stephen Mason
Copper Canyon
Sue Tejml
Ron Robertson
Dallas
Lynn McBee
Jason Villalba
Scott Griggs
Mike Ablon
Miguel Solis
Alyson Kennedy
Regina Montoya
Eric Johnson
Albert Black
DeSoto
Curtistene McCowan
Rachel Proctor
Byron Sanders
Edgecliff Village
Janell Britton
Mickey Rigney
Everman
Daniel Longoria
Ray Richardson
Fairview
Henry Lessner
Jon Cocks
Fate
Lorney Megyesi
Joe Burger
Forest Hill
Marcus Brookins
Stephanie Boardingham
Lyndia Thomas
Gerald Joubert
Fort Worth
Betsy Price
Deborah Peoples
James McBride
Grand Prairie
Angela Luckey
Ron Jensen
Haltom City
Bob Watkins
Trae Fowler
An Truong
Maypearl
John Wayne Pruitt
Philip Veltman
Midlothian
Ed VanderVeen
Cammy Jackson
Richard Reno
David Capeheart Jr
Rowlett
Tammy Dana-Bashian
Robbert van Bloemendaal
Venus
James Burgess
Laurna Guidry-Shaw
Watauga
David Griffin
Art Miner
Willow Park
Gene Martin
Doyle Moss