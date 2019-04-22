Voters in Dallas and Fort Worth will have to decide who will be the mayor of their cities as well as who will sit on the city council. NBC 5's Julie Fine takes a look at the candidates.

There are more than a dozen mayoral races up for grabs on ballots in cities across North Texas. Cities with mayoral races are listed below along with the candidates in the order they'll appear on the ballot. Candidates must win more than 50 percent of the vote to win or face a run-off June 8; run-offs are between the two candidates receiving the most votes.

It's been a long time since Dallas voters haven't had the name Mike Rawlings on the ballot. There are nine people hoping to be the next mayor of Dallas and the race is very likely to end up in a runoff.

Ahead of the beginning of early voting, The Dallas Morning News recommended Dallas voters support one of three candidates: Eric Johnson, a state representative representing Dallas; Lynn McBee, the chief executive of the women's preparatory network; and Miguel Solis, trustee for the Dallas ISD.

In Fort Worth Mayor Besty Price is looking for her unprecedented fifth, two-year term. Her main opponent is Tarrant County Democratic Chairwoman Deborah Peoples. Price and Peoples were interviewed on Sunday's episode of Lone Star Politics (see below).

Lone Star Politics April 14, 2019

This week on Lone Star Politics, outgoing Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings on what’s next, his thoughts on his greatest accomplishments and what he wishes he could change from his eight years in office. Plus for the first time Mayor Betsy Price and challenger Deborah Peoples are together to answer questions about the future of Fort Worth and why each deserves your vote on May 4. Watch Lone Star Politics, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

Lone Star Politics - Web Extra: Fort Worth Mayors Race

When this week's Lone Star Politics ended, the conversation between Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Mayoral Candidate Deborah Peoples continued They discussed everything from improving race and cultural relations to the neighborhood enhancement program and the future of the Panther Island project. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

In Arlington, Mayor Jeff Williams is facing off against three challengers, educator/minister Ruby Faye Woolridge, teacher Chris "Dobi" Dobson and restauranteur Ashton Stauffer. Woolridge recently ran for another office, U.S. Rep. District 6, last fall. Williams has been in office since he was first elected in May 2015.

Local mayoral races for the May 4 election are listed below.

Addison

Joe Chow

Blake Clemens

Annetta

Mike Basovan

Bruce Pinckard

Arlington

Ashton Stauffer

Chris Dobson

Ruby Woolridge

Jeff Williams

Azle

Alan Brundrett

Joe Lieb

Balch Springs

Steven Gorwood

Carrie Marshall

Blue Mound

Alan Hooks

Manuel Enriquez

Cedar Hill

Jami McCain

Stephen Mason

Copper Canyon

Sue Tejml

Ron Robertson

Dallas

Lynn McBee

Jason Villalba

Scott Griggs

Mike Ablon

Miguel Solis

Alyson Kennedy

Regina Montoya

Eric Johnson

Albert Black

DeSoto

Curtistene McCowan

Rachel Proctor

Byron Sanders

Edgecliff Village

Janell Britton

Mickey Rigney

Everman

Daniel Longoria

Ray Richardson

Fairview

Henry Lessner

Jon Cocks

Fate

Lorney Megyesi

Joe Burger

Forest Hill

Marcus Brookins

Stephanie Boardingham

Lyndia Thomas

Gerald Joubert

Fort Worth

Betsy Price

Deborah Peoples

James McBride

Grand Prairie

Angela Luckey

Ron Jensen

Haltom City

Bob Watkins

Trae Fowler

An Truong

Maypearl

John Wayne Pruitt

Philip Veltman

Midlothian

Ed VanderVeen

Cammy Jackson

Richard Reno

David Capeheart Jr

Rowlett

Tammy Dana-Bashian

Robbert van Bloemendaal

Venus

James Burgess

Laurna Guidry-Shaw

Watauga

David Griffin

Art Miner

Willow Park

Gene Martin

Doyle Moss