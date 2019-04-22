Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington Among Mayoral Races on May 4 Ballot - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington Among Mayoral Races on May 4 Ballot

May 4 is Election Day -- early voting is underway through Tuesday, April 30

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Mayoral and Council Races Top Ballots in Fort Worth and Dallas

    Voters in Dallas and Fort Worth will have to decide who will be the mayor of their cities as well as who will sit on the city council. NBC 5's Julie Fine takes a look at the candidates.
     

    (Published 41 minutes ago)

    There are more than a dozen mayoral races up for grabs on ballots in cities across North Texas. Cities with mayoral races are listed below along with the candidates in the order they'll appear on the ballot. Candidates must win more than 50 percent of the vote to win or face a run-off June 8; run-offs are between the two candidates receiving the most votes.

    It's been a long time since Dallas voters haven't had the name Mike Rawlings on the ballot. There are nine people hoping to be the next mayor of Dallas and the race is very likely to end up in a runoff.

    Ahead of the beginning of early voting, The Dallas Morning News recommended Dallas voters support one of three candidates: Eric Johnson, a state representative representing Dallas; Lynn McBee, the chief executive of the women's preparatory network; and Miguel Solis, trustee for the Dallas ISD.

    In Fort Worth Mayor Besty Price is looking for her unprecedented fifth, two-year term. Her main opponent is Tarrant County Democratic Chairwoman Deborah Peoples. Price and Peoples were interviewed on Sunday's episode of Lone Star Politics (see below).

    Lone Star Politics April 14, 2019Lone Star Politics April 14, 2019

    This week on Lone Star Politics, outgoing Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings on what’s next, his thoughts on his greatest accomplishments and what he wishes he could change from his eight years in office. Plus for the first time Mayor Betsy Price and challenger Deborah Peoples are together to answer questions about the future of Fort Worth and why each deserves your vote on May 4. Watch Lone Star Politics, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

    (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

    Lone Star Politics - Web Extra: Fort Worth Mayors RaceLone Star Politics - Web Extra: Fort Worth Mayors Race

    When this week's Lone Star Politics ended, the conversation between Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Mayoral Candidate Deborah Peoples continued They discussed everything from improving race and cultural relations to the neighborhood enhancement program and the future of the Panther Island project.

    (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

    In Arlington, Mayor Jeff Williams is facing off against three challengers, educator/minister Ruby Faye Woolridge, teacher Chris "Dobi" Dobson and restauranteur Ashton Stauffer. Woolridge recently ran for another office, U.S. Rep. District 6, last fall. Williams has been in office since he was first elected in May 2015.

    Local mayoral races for the May 4 election are listed below.

    Addison
      Joe Chow
      Blake Clemens

    Annetta
      Mike Basovan
      Bruce Pinckard

    Arlington
      Ashton Stauffer
      Chris Dobson
      Ruby Woolridge
      Jeff Williams

    Azle
      Alan Brundrett
      Joe Lieb

    Balch Springs
      Steven Gorwood
      Carrie Marshall

    Blue Mound
      Alan Hooks
      Manuel Enriquez

    Cedar Hill
      Jami McCain
      Stephen Mason

    Copper Canyon
      Sue Tejml
      Ron Robertson

    Dallas
      Lynn McBee
      Jason Villalba
      Scott Griggs
      Mike Ablon
      Miguel Solis
      Alyson Kennedy
      Regina Montoya
      Eric Johnson
      Albert Black

    DeSoto
      Curtistene McCowan
      Rachel Proctor
      Byron Sanders

    Edgecliff Village
      Janell Britton
      Mickey Rigney

    Everman
      Daniel Longoria
      Ray Richardson

    Fairview
      Henry Lessner
      Jon Cocks

    Fate
      Lorney Megyesi
      Joe Burger

    Forest Hill
      Marcus Brookins
      Stephanie Boardingham
      Lyndia Thomas
      Gerald Joubert

    Fort Worth
      Betsy Price
      Deborah Peoples
      James McBride

    Grand Prairie
      Angela Luckey
      Ron Jensen

    Haltom City
      Bob Watkins
      Trae Fowler
      An Truong

    Maypearl
      John Wayne Pruitt
      Philip Veltman

    Midlothian
      Ed VanderVeen
      Cammy Jackson
      Richard Reno
      David Capeheart Jr

    Rowlett
      Tammy Dana-Bashian
      Robbert van Bloemendaal

    Venus
      James Burgess
      Laurna Guidry-Shaw

    Watauga
      David Griffin
      Art Miner

    Willow Park
      Gene Martin
      Doyle Moss

