State Sen. Burton says Texas Governor Greg Abbott is getting an early start on his push for property tax reform, and says this year’s elections could work in his favor. Lone Star Politics airs Sunday at 8:40 a.m. on NBC 5. (Published Friday, Jan 19, 2018)

State Sen. Burton says Texas Governor Greg Abbott is getting an early start on his push for property tax reform, and says this year’s elections... See More