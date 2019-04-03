Barr Didn't Do Justice to Mueller Report, Officials Say: NYT - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Barr Didn't Do Justice to Mueller Report, Officials Say: NYT

Some on Mueller's team think the attorney general should have included more of their material in his four-page summary, The Times reported

Published 31 minutes ago

    Win McNamee/Getty Images
    Attorney General William Barr leaves his home March 21, 2019, in McLean, Virginia.

    Investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller have told associates that Attorney General William Barr inadequately characterized the findings of their inquiry, which they say could be worse for President Donald Trump than Barr suggested, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

    The officials didn't elaborate, The Times reported, but it said some members of Mueller's team thought that Barr should have included more of their material in the four-page summary he released March 24. His summary stated that Mueller found no proof that Trump criminally colluded with Russia and that he reached no conclusion about whether Trump obstructed justice.

    NBC News hasn't independently verified The Times report, which cited "government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations."

