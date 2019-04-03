Barr Didn't Do Justice to Mueller Report, Officials Say: NYT

Investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller have told associates that Attorney General William Barr inadequately characterized the findings of their inquiry, which they say could be worse for President Donald Trump than Barr suggested, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The officials didn't elaborate, The Times reported, but it said some members of Mueller's team thought that Barr should have included more of their material in the four-page summary he released March 24. His summary stated that Mueller found no proof that Trump criminally colluded with Russia and that he reached no conclusion about whether Trump obstructed justice.

NBC News hasn't independently verified The Times report, which cited "government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations."