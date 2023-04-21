NBC 5 Responds Helps With Appliance Warranty Woes

Two North Texas viewers contacted NBC 5 Responds about their issues with appliances purchased with warranties from Lowe's.

Shirly Mix in Millsap had a refrigerator three years old with an extended warranty that simply stopped working. After a total of five repair calls and numerous calls to customer service, the refrigerator still didn't work.

Mix decided to reach out to NBC 5 Responds for help, and she was refunded the cost of the refrigerator and the warranty, totaling $2,272.13.

Ivan Hall of Fort Worth purchased a washer more than a year ago that broke, causing water damage to his home. There was an error deleting his warranty from the store's system and no repairs were ever made to the washer.

Hall reached out to NBC 5 Responds and again, soon after, he received a full refund for the washer totaling $995.45 and is being reimbursed for the water damage.

In a statement, Lowes says, "The satisfaction of our customers is our priority. Lowe's customer relations worked directly with both Ivan Hall and Shirley Mix to address their concerns, and we are pleased that the issues have been resolved to their satisfaction."

When it comes to warranty claims, always keep your receipts, a copy of the warranty and document all service calls.

