NBC 5 Responds assists North Texans with home warranty woes during the summer heat

Five people in North Texas who all had claims with American Home Shield, or AHS, reached out to NBC 5 Responds for help.

All were A/C-related issues. In most cases, parts weren't available or service providers were booked solid. Others were trying to get reimbursed for repairs they had to do themselves because it was too hot to wait.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to American Home Shield and we were able to help those consumers either get their A/C repaired or funds reimbursed, totaling over $9,000.

American Home Shield shared a statement, saying, in part, "Our top priority is helping homeowners cover the cost of repair or replacement of important household systems and appliances through our home service plans. The overwhelming majority of AHS service requests are completed smoothly and without incident. However, there are times when this is not the case. In those instances, we work to do the right thing and ensure the situation is properly resolved."

In this last year, AHS has serviced more than 72,000 service requests for the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says if you're thinking because the season is over repairs can wait, think again. Some issues can lead to other problems, increasing the costs of repair.

They also have a list of questions to ask if you're thinking of purchasing or changing home warranty plans.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.