Woman who vanished after reporting child on an Alabama interstate found alive, taken to hospital

A woman in Alabama who disappeared after calling 911 to report a child walking on an interstate Thursday was found alive at her home Saturday night, police said.

According to Hoover Police Department, Hoover 911 center received a call at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday that 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell had returned home to her residence alone.

Once at the scene, police made contact with Russell and transported her to a local hospital for more evaluation.

On Thursday, Hoover police said Russell's last known location was when she called 911 Thursday night and then a family member to say she saw a young child walking on the side of I-459.

But when officers arrived at the location, they only found Russell's car and her cell phone but were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Lt. Daniel Lowe said the family member on the phone with Russell lost contact with her even though the line remained open. He said a single witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle and a man standing outside of Carlee's vehicle, but they have no additional information.

Update on Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/nnjTOq7ri8 — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 14, 2023

Talitha Russell had told al.com that her daughter was headed home after leaving work and stopping to get food. She was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend when she said she saw a child on the roadside.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you Ok?' She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Talitha Russell said. “From there, all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

Police did not reveal Russel's condition. More details will be provided when they become available.

Hoover is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Birmingham.