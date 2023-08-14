Donald Trump

What's in Trump's Georgia indictment? Read the full document

A grand jury voted Monday evening to bring a total of 13 felony charges against the former president

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County for meddling in the results of the 2020 election, which he lost in the state.

A grand jury voted Monday evening to bring a total of 13 felony charges against the former president, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law, as well as violating his oath of office.

A slate of others were indicted along with Trump, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — one of Trump's attorneys — as well as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Read the indictment below:

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us