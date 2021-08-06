What Will New Census Data Show About Latino Growth?

The U.S. Census Bureau plans to release next Thursday a trove of data from the 2020 census that should show Latinos have been key to the nation’s last decade of growth — launching a fight to ensure that growth is reflected in political representation.

The data, which is arriving months late, sets in motion the carving of states into congressional and legislative districts by state lawmakers and commissions — the process known as redistricting.

The data will show where Latino growth has happened and give racial and ethnic breakdowns to neighborhood levels, as well as where populations have aged or shifted.

