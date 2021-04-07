Kenneth Werkau

West Virginia Walmart Worker Stole $124K in Gift Cards: Feds

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday

People shopping at Walmart
Sundry Photography/Getty Images

A Walmart worker in West Virginia has been accused of stealing $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Wheeling on three counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.

If convicted, Werkau could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

It wasn't immediately known whether Werkau has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

