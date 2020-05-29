Twitter Says Trump Violated Rules Against Glorifying Violence, Places Public Notice on Post

Twitter on Friday announced that a tweet by President Donald Trump glorified violence and violated the company's policies, NBC News reports. The company did not remove the tweet, however.

“We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the company announced when it added a public interest notice to the post.

With fires burning in Minneapolis during a third night of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Trump threatened to call in the National Guard, labeled the protesters "thugs" and said Mayor Jacob Frey had lost control over the city.

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Earlier, the president signed an executive order asking federal regulators to revisit the 1996 law that protects websites from liability for what their users post. He issued the order after Twitter added a fact-check label to a pair of his tweets earlier this week.

