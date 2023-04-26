Shopping

The Container Store Announces It Will Temporarily Accept Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

By Peter Marzano

Just days after home retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy, blue coupons at the store are no longer valid for shoppers looking to get items from the fledgling chain in the midst of winding down operations.

In response to many customers now left with seemingly worthless coupons, one competitor is taking advantage.

The Container Store announced on Wednesday that they will accept a "competitor's blue coupon" to redeem 20% off any single item through the end of May.

Tuesday marked the final day that Bed Bath & Beyond accepted coupons as the final remaining stores start closeout sales.

