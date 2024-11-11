Spirit Airlines flight from Florida to Haiti diverted due to gunfire damage

A Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic, Monday after the aircraft was struck by gunfire, the airline confirmed in a statement.

According to the airline, Spirit Airlines Flight 951 departed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday morning and landed safely in Santiago following the incident.

An inspection revealed damage consistent with gunfire, the airline said.

One flight attendant sustained minor injuries and is being evaluated by medical personnel, but the airline confirmed no passengers were injured.

The plane has been taken out of service, and Spirit is arranging for a different aircraft to return passengers and crew to Fort Lauderdale.

"The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority," the airline said in a statement.

Spirit Airlines has suspended its service to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien pending further evaluation.

American Airlines and Jet Blue announced they will also suspend flights to Haiti through Thursday.