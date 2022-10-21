SJSU Community Remembers Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus

Students, faculty and fellow teammates are mourning the loss of a San Jose State University running back, who was hit and killed by a school bus Friday morning.

18-year-old Camdan McWright of Los Angeles was on his way to the football team meetings ahead of the team's weekend game at New Mexico State.

"He was on his way to the facility for a game because he had made the traveling squad," explained SJSU Assistant Head Coach Alonzo Carter, who had recruited McWright as a high school student. "He worked his butt off and he was gonna play this game, it was gonna be his first game as a true freshman playing, he wanted to get there early to make sure he was prepared."

The freshman was riding a motorized scooter, when he was fatally struck by a school bus.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash happened just two blocks from the SJSU campus.

According to CHP, there were 14 students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, on the bus at the time of the collision, but none of them were injured.

The SJSU community held a memorial Friday night at the intersection of 10th and Reed. Hundreds of people stopped by, including the SJSU football program and other members of the university's athletics community, placing flowers and candles where the crash happened.

Diane, one of McWright’s closest friends said she's known him since their high school days in Southern California.

“Cam was really big on gratitude and respect,” she said. “I feel it's important for me to say to thank you for being here. For paying your respects to my best friend. He was a beautiful soul and he will dearly be missed.”

Citing a preliminary investigation, CHP Officer Ross Lee said McWright "traveled into the path of the bus" as it was heading east on Reed Street.

"Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that'll be part of our investigation," Lee said.

Surveillance video reviewed by NBC Bay Area shows what appears to be McWright running a red light on the scooter.

The bus driver is cooperating with the investigation, Lee said.

San Jose State's next football game scheduled for Saturday in New Mexico has been postponed as the Spartan community grieves.

Counselors will be made available to students and student-athletes, the university said.

A student, who identified himself as a member of the SJSU football program and McWright's roommate said of McWright, "he was an angel on earth, I promise you."

This student recalled that the night before he and McWright had just been laughing together and discussing their plans.

"The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community," university President Steve Perez said in a statement. "We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."

McWright's impact has touched across the state of California. St. Genevieve High School in Los Angeles' Panorama City neighborhood confirmed that McWright was a graduate and that he also worked as a teacher's aid for a fourth grade class there.

A spokesperson for Lime sent the following statement, "We are devastated by this tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. McWright's family, loved ones and the entire SJSU community at this difficult time. We are working collaboratively to support the California Highway Patrol's investigation however we can."

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo contributed to the report.