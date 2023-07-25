See the kids competing for best mullet in the country

When voting in this tournament, you may need to mullet over.

Picking the kid with the best mullet in the country is not an easy choice, but it's time to get down to business...in the front at least, it's obviously a party in the back.

Locks of Glory is holding its another edition of the USA Mullet Championships, allowing voters to pick their favorite "business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back" hairdo for children of various age groups.

Online voting is now open at mulletchamp.com to help determine the finalists. Voters also have the option of donating to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, with each donation made on behalf of the contestant of their choosing. The top mullet will be selected using a weighted system that incorporates voting results, fundraising and judging to form a combined total score.

The winner receives a cash prize and a USA Mullet Championships trophy.

The contest began in 2020 in Michigan when small business owner Kevin Begola noticed the hairstyle making a comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lack of access to barbers and hair stylists at the time led some to get creative with their unusually long locks, leading to what Begola said was a surge in mullets.

The mullet showdown has since expanded to include contests for kids, teens, men, women and 55 and over.

Check out all of the contestants at mulletchamp.com. Here's a look at some of the kids competing in this year's competition, one of whom could become the next mullet legend.

Jonathan McFarland of Ohio is competing in the kids 1-4 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Ezra Lawless of Missouri is competing in the kids 1-4 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Ronin Leng of California is competing in the kids 1-4 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Gunner Meadors of Kentucky is competing in the kids 5-8 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Lincoln Hynson of Georgia is competing in the kids 5-8 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Sylar Wideman of South Carolina is competing in the kids 5-8 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Garren Haney of North Carolina is competing in the kids 9-12 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Kyle Fladung of Colorado is competing in the kids 9-12 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)

Andy Hancock of Georgia is competing in the kids 9-12 division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. (Locks of Glory)