California man arrested for allegedly selling ‘pink cocaine' out of donut shop

A 32-year-old San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of making and selling illegal narcotics out of his doughnut shop in the city.

The suspect, Luis Carrillo-Moyeda, is accused of running the drug operation out of a business on the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road, police said on Wednesday. Though police did not name the business, property records confirm Carrillo-Moyeda is the owner of Yum Yum Donuts at that location.

"I think it's crazy, personally, because I always come to this donut shop," customer Mario said outside Yum Yum Donuts on Thursday. "And to hear this, it's unbelievable. I would've never guessed."

On Jan. 19, authorities executed search warrants at the suspect's home and place of business and recovered various illegal narcotics, narcotics manufacturing parts, cash, an unregistered firearm and ammunition, according to police.

The illegal narcotics that were made and sold are known as "Tusi," "2C," "Pink Cocaine," "Pantera Rosa" or Pink Panther" – a new synthetic drug that's made from a mixture of ketamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, cocaine and opioids, police said.

Doctors at Valley Medical Center said they have not seen any patients coming in from overdosing on the new drug but added it is a dangerous mixture.

"We are starting to see more cases of it, so we just want the public to be aware that it is out there," San Jose police Officer Tanya Hernandez said.