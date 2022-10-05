Purdue University

Purdue University Student Killed in Residence Hall; Investigation Ongoing

A spokesperson for the university confirmed police were investigating the homicide of a student inside McCutcheon Hall

A Purdue University student was killed in a dorm on the university's campus overnight, officials said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Indiana university confirmed to NBC affiliate station WTHR that police were investigating the homicide of a student inside McCutcheon Hall, a residence hall on the West Lafayette campus.

The spokesperson said a suspect, the victim's roommate, was in custody and there was no threat to the community, the station reported.

Purdue Police received a 911 call from the roommate just before 1 a.m., according to the spokesperson.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Purdue University
